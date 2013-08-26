Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will ESPN do to stay the leader in sports broadcasting? Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Well, they might've changed the election laws but this is in the great FOX tradition. They'll show some Senate primaries as cage matches.

SAGAL: That's awesome. Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: They're going to cover preschool sports, Peter, speed dress-up and duck, duck, goose with hunting rifles.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They're going to do exactly what CNN did in the face of Fox. They're going to just knuckle down, retool and wander off into insignificance.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if ESPN does any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, Paula Poundstone and Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Tanglewood, Massachusetts.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

