This Wedding Had A Lot Of Clowning Around

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. When it comes to weddings, this one had a lot of clowning around. The groom had on a big, fake nose; the bride, an orange wig. And before the groom could run away, she reeled him in with a fishing pole.

Makes sense, as they are two clowns and were married at Clownfest 2013 in Lancaster, Pa., among guests all dressed as clowns. Cute - or, depending on how you feel about clowns, terrifying.

