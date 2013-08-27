© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cafe Customers Complain About Early Christmas Music

Published August 27, 2013 at 5:52 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Shoppers always complain the Christmas season begins earlier every year, and this year, those lunching at Pret A Manger cafes in New York City were treated to Christmas carols starting last week. Only the Pret A Manger in Rockefeller Center, home of the big tree, managed to override the apparently mistaken holiday tunes coming from corporate headquarters. As one patron told the New York Post: I've heard of Christmas in July, but this is August.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.