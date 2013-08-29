Cat Sets Record For Long Hair

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, feeling like we've heard nothing about cat videos or cats on the air recently. So I bring you this: A Persian Longhair in Seattle who has set the Guinness Record for long hair. Colonel Meow is his name. His hair stretches nine inches - not that crazy for cats of his breed. On the football field, though, the Colonel could make Pittsburgh Steelers' Troy Polamalu's do look like a buzz cut. But his owners swear the Colonel is not using any product at all.

