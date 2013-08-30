Former Salinger Protegee Awaits New Documentary

A new documentary opening next week promises to shed light on the late J.D. Salinger, one of America’s most famous and mysterious authors.

One of the people who agreed to speak about the reclusive author is Joyce Maynard, who dropped out of Yale after her freshman year to live with Salinger in New Hampshire.

She received a lot of criticism for writing about that relationship in her 1998 memoir “At Home in the World.”

As she tells Here & Now, she hopes that the documentary will drive people to seek out the truth in her story, rather than criticize her outright.

To aid that effort, she is republishing her memoir.

Here & Now’s interview with Maynard about her new novel, “After Her,” will air next week.

