Lifting Jersey Shore Houses Creates Problems For Elderly, Disabled

Along the Jersey Shore, many people are elevating their Sandy-damaged homes to lift them out of reach from future storms.

But lifting homes presents unique problems for elderly or disabled residents who call the Shore home.

From the Here & NowContributors Network, Tracey Samuelson of WHYY explains.

Reporter

Tracey Samuelson, reporter for WHYY in Philadelphia. She tweets @tdsamuelson.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.