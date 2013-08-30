© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lifting Jersey Shore Houses Creates Problems For Elderly, Disabled

Published August 30, 2013 at 12:45 PM CDT

Along the Jersey Shore, many people are elevating their Sandy-damaged homes to lift them out of reach from future storms.

But lifting homes presents unique problems for elderly or disabled residents who call the Shore home.

From the Here & NowContributors Network, Tracey Samuelson of WHYY explains.

