CBS And Time Warner End Dispute, Blackout Ends

CBS and Time Warner ended their public contract dispute yesterday, marking a nearly one-month blackout in eight major markets.

The agreement restored the CBS network and affiliated channels such as Showtime.

While the two sides didn’t release details of the agreement, CBS did win a significant increase in re-transmission fees for its content, as well as a large segment of control in its digital future.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

