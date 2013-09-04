Auto Industry Sees Growth In Summer Sales

Today is a good day in the car business. The summer sales season ended this Labor Day weekend, and automakers have released their sales figures.

The big car makers saw double-digit growth this August over the same time last year. It’s the best August since 2007 — before the economic collapse.

NPR’s Sonari Glinton joins us to discuss the most recent sales figures and what they mean for the industry.

Guest

Sonari Glinton, business reporter for NPR. He tweets @Sonari.

