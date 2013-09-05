© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Patient Not Amused At Drawings On Her Face

Published September 5, 2013 at 6:10 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Maybe you did something like this at summer camp - drawing a mustache on somebody sleeping. But it was different for a patient at California's Torrance Memorial Medical Center. She was a hospital employee and when she checked in for treatment, an anesthesiologist allegedly drew a mustache and teardrops on her face.

That may have seemed fun until she woke up. The LA Times says the doctor now faces an investigation, and a lawsuit.

