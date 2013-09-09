Mississippi Voters Weigh In On Syria

President Obama is expected to go to Capitol Hill tomorrow to try to persuade Congress to authorize his plan for military strikes on Syria — just hours before he addresses the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Here & Now is hearing from people around the country on the issue.

Some voters at a Mississippi Public Broadcasting event shared their thoughts with Here & Now co-host Robin Young and reporter Jeffrey Hess.

Voices

Lillian Frankurt

Sharon Clark

Glenn Wahgull

Geraldine Cherry

Lisa Thames

Graham Wells

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.