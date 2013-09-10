Apple Unveils iPhone 5S And 5C

Apple has unveiled the latest iPhones — the 5C and 5S — and says they will replace the current iPhone 5. Apple also says its next mobile operating system, iOS 7, will be available as a free download on Sept 18.

Craig Federighi, head of software at Apple Inc., said at an event at the company’s Cupertino, Calif., headquarters that “downloading iOS 7 is like getting an all new device.”

The new system can be downloaded on the iPhone 4 and later models, as well as on the tablets beginning with the iPad 2.

The iPhone 5C will be available in five colors and retail for $99, while the 5S will include a fingerprint “Touch ID” and retail for $199 with a two-year contract. They’ll both be available in stores on Sept. 20, and the 5C will be available for pre-order on Friday, Sept. 13.

Apple also says it expects to ship its 700 millionth iOS device next month. Apple CEO Tim Cook predicts that iOS 7 will become the most popular mobile operating system in the world.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

Steve Henn, NPR technology correspondent. He tweets @HennsEggs.

