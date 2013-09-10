© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Masked Crusaders Save Cat From Burning House

Published September 10, 2013 at 5:28 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. John Buckland and Troy Marcum of Milton, West Virginia were superheroes when they rescued a cat from a burning home. WCHS-TV reports the two men were mentoring children at an American Legion Post wearing Batman and Captain America costumes when they saw smoke at a nearby house. The masked crusaders rushed over and after the cat was resuscitated by Batman, it took one look and hissed. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.