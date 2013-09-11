© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Border Contracts Awarded Using New Guidelines

Published September 11, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT

In the coming months, contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars will be finalized for new surveillance technology along the Southwest border.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jude Joffe-Block of Fronteras Desk reports that past mistakes are now dictating the way the federal government is awarding these contracts.

