Post-Sandy, NYC Shop Owner Is Optimistic On 9/11 Anniversary

Marco Pasanella bought his building on South Street in Lower Manhattan in March 2002. His friends and family called him crazy, but he knew he found a diamond in the rough.

Twelve years later, his wine shop has been through its ups and downs.

“The high point was about October 28th of last year where everything seemed to be just ducky,” Pasanella told Here & Now. “October 29th brought Sandy … and she really submerged the entire Seaport neighborhood.”

But the neighborhood is rallying.

“We bounce back and we look forward,” Pasanella said. “I’m always optimistic about what can happen in the future.”

Marco Pasanella, owner of Pasanella and Son Vintners, a wine shop in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport historic area.

/ / The wine shop flooded as a result of Sandy. (Marco Pasanella)

/ / The staff of Pasanella & Son Vintners is pictured on the day the shop reopened, three weeks after Sandy. (Marco Pasanella)

/ / Pasanella & Son Vintners is pictured after Sandy. (Marco Pasanella)