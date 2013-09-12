© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Frightened By Friday The 13th? Say Paraskevidekatriaphobia

By Mark Memmott
Published September 12, 2013 at 4:00 PM CDT
Learn to say paraskevidekatriaphobia and you may be protected.

It's baaaaack.

Friday the 13th, that is.

So in what's become a Two-Way tradition, we again offer something that's supposed to help.

Learning how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia supposedly cures one of any Friday the 13th-related fears.

Thanks to our dear friend, newscaster and Two-Way contributor Korva Coleman, we've got a helpful audio pronouncer. Follow her tips and it's said you'll be cured.

By the way, the next Friday the 13th falls in December.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Frightened By Friday The 13th? Say Paraskevidekatriaphobia

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott