Ex-Con Parents Blocked From Volunteering At School

Ex-felons often have difficulty transitioning back into society. It’s tough for them to find a job, and the label “ex-felon” alone can close even more doors.

For example, in Louisville, Kentucky, many parents have been blocked from volunteering at their children’s schools because of prior crimes they’ve committed. In most cases, the convictions involved non-violent offenses and didn’t involve children.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Devin Katayama of WFPL has more.

Reporter

Devin Katayama, education reporter for WFPL Louisville Public Media. He tweets @DevinWFPL.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.