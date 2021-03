A Tribe Called Red is an Ottawa-based trio of First Nations DJs who remix social powwow music with electronic dance beats.

The group’s music has put them at the forefront of a First Nations political and cultural renaissance.

Guests

Ian Campeau , member of A Tribe Called Red.

, member of A Tribe Called Red. Bear Witness, member and visual designer for A Tribe Called Red.

