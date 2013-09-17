Flood Cleanup Begins In Colorado

The rain has stopped and the flood waters are beginning to recede in Colorado.

Many communities are now trying to figure out how to move forward, the how to begin cleaning up and returning home.

Kate Rauch is spokeswoman for the city of Estes Park, Colo., one of the hardest-hit areas.

She told Here & Now that the cleanup process has already begun.

“I think it will take us a month or so to get back on our feet and really grasp what some of the temporary solutions might be, but we’re already working on it,” Rauch said.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.