SEC Wants Companies To Disclose CEO-Worker Pay Ratio

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose the difference in pay between the company’s CEO and its employees.

The rule is applauded by unions and labor advocacy groups that think the transparency would help investors “identify top heavy compensation models,” according to Reuters. However, business groups oppose the measure.

Guest

Charles Elson, professor of finance, chair in Corporate Governance and director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.

