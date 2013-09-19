© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
SEC Wants Companies To Disclose CEO-Worker Pay Ratio

Published September 19, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT
The Securities and Exchange Commission's Washington DC headquarters. (Wikimedia Commons)
The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose the difference in pay between the company’s CEO and its employees.

The rule is applauded by unions and labor advocacy groups that think the transparency would help investors “identify top heavy compensation models,” according to Reuters. However, business groups oppose the measure.

