Verdict In Trial Of Bo Xilai Due This Weekend

China’s biggest political scandal in decades reaches a conclusion this weekend.

A verdict is due in the trial of Bo Xilai, one of China’s rising political stars. He’s accused of corruption and covering up the murder of the British businessman Neil Heywood.

Bo’s wife has already been found guilty of poisoning Heywood, with whom she had a business dispute. Bo remains a popular figure.

But, as the BBC’s Damian Grammaticas reports from the city of Chongqing, Bo is almost certain to receive a long jail sentence, and his political rivals are determined to use the scandal to end his career.

Damian Grammaticas, BBC's China correspondent.

