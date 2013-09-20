© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Verdict In Trial Of Bo Xilai Due This Weekend

Published September 20, 2013 at 12:45 PM CDT
In this Aug. 22, 2013 file photo released by the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, former Politburo member and Chongqing city party leader Bo Xilai, center, stands on trial at the court in eastern China's Shandong province. A verdict is expected on Sept. 22. (Jinan Intermediate People's Court via AP)
China’s biggest political scandal in decades reaches a conclusion this weekend.

A verdict is due in the trial of Bo Xilai, one of China’s rising political stars. He’s accused of corruption and covering up the murder of the British businessman Neil Heywood.

Bo’s wife has already been found guilty of poisoning Heywood, with whom she had a business dispute. Bo remains a popular figure.

But, as the BBC’s Damian Grammaticas reports from the city of Chongqing, Bo is almost certain to receive a long jail sentence, and his political rivals are determined to use the scandal to end his career.

