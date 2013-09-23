Los Campesinos! Exclamation Point Not Optional

NPR Music’s writer and editorStephen Thompson brings Here & Now a new song each week to jazz up our play lists.

This week it’s a song from the upcoming album from Los Campesinos!. The album is called “No Blues” and the song is “What Death Leaves Behind.”

Thompson says the punctuation in the band’s name isn’t just casual.

“The exclamation point at the end of the band’s name belongs there, because everything about Los Campesinos!’s music is clamoring to be heard at the same time,” Thompson told Here & Now. “The accents can be a little thick, and they tend to stuff hundreds of words into each song, so a lyric sheet does come in handy with its music — but the words are always smart and evocative, so it’s worth puzzling them out.”

While the exclamation point is a good indicator of the band’s sound, don’t be fooled by the Spanish-sounding name; the Welsh band has a modern English indie pop sound.

Guest

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR Music. He tweets @idislikestephen.

