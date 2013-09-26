OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

On our stage right now we have Marti Davidson Sitchel and Bill Holzapfel.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Marti, Bill, summer blockbusters. Tell me about one that either changed your life or was the biggest waste of your money. Marti?

MARTI DAVIDSON SITCHEL: If you're going there, I really like the "Star Treks."

EISENBERG: You really like the "Star Treks." There you go.

SITCHEL: I do like the "Star Treks."

EISENBERG: That does well with our people.

SITCHEL: They're my kind of people.

EISENBERG: Bill, how about you?

BILL HOLZAPFEL: My wife and I just saw "World War Z" the other day.

EISENBERG: And?

HOLZAPFEL: It's good but read the book. The book is far better. They couldn't have made a movie out of the book. Just go read the book. Enjoy the movie too.

EISENBERG: You know what? I am just going to wait for when it really happens.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Our next game is called In A World. We love getting to theaters early for the trailers so in this game we've re-imagined blockbuster style movie trailers for some of our favorite non-fiction books. For example, it might sound something like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

JONATHAN COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) Trapped in a race against time, one pop sociologist and New Yorker magazine writer must search for the exact moment when transcend ideas become sticky and start spreading (coughs) like a virus.

EISENBERG: And to find out what that is...

COULTON: The answer is "The Tipping Point."

EISENBERG: OK, contestants. So we'll give you overblown trailers for famous non-fiction books and you have to name the books. You don't have to give us the author. I mean, that's great if you want to show off, totally fine, but we're just looking for the title. And remember, these are all non-fiction. The winner of this round will of course move on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Here's your first clue.

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) In a world where different genders don't always understand each other, two nearby planets will teach us all how to get along and fall in love again.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Marti.

SITCHEL: "Men Are from Mars and Women Are from Venus"?

EISENBERG: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Let's hear the next question.

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) In a world where he has nothing to lose but his chains, one proletarian will usher in the march of history and throw a party that no class will struggle to be invited to.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Bill.

HOLZAPFEL: "The Communist Manifesto."

EISENBERG: Exactly.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Those party animals Marx and Engels. You guys are doing great. Let's hear our next clue.

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) He thought he had it all figured out - until now. One English naturalist will embark on the ultimate ocean voyage. And, with the help of some finches and giant tortoises, discover where we all came from.

(SOUNDBITE OF NATURE)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Bill.

HOLZAPFEL: "The Origin of the Species."

EISENBERG: Yes, that is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: That is exactly how I would say it. The title is actually "The Origin of Species." OK. Next question.

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) In a belief system where the erotic can lead to spiritual bliss...

(SOUNDBITE OF MOAN)

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) ...one ancient Hindu philosopher will reveal everything you ever wanted to know about sex and won't skimp on the pictures.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAMERA)

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Marti.

SITCHEL: "The Kama Sutra"?

EISENBERG: That's right. Yeah.

(APPLAUSE)

SITCHEL: Sorry, I got excited.

EISENBERG: Did you really get excited? You said it in a very sexy voice. I like that. You're like...

SITCHEL: I'm trying.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Let's have our next clue.

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) They don't follow the rules. They make them. An English professor teams up with a children's book author to explore language usage. Composition. Form. And spelling. And this time...

(SOUNDBITE OF PAPER RIPPING)

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) ...it's grammatical.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Bill.

HOLZAPFEL: Strunk and White's "The Elements of Style."

EISENBERG: Yes, indeed.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I know you've read that by the way you said it so confidently.

HOLZAPFEL: Eh, I think I had it in college.

EISENBERG: Yeah.

HOLZAPFEL: I cracked it maybe once or twice.

EISENBERG: This is your last clue.

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) She was just doing her job but the stakes were too high.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Oh, yeah...

COULTON: (in movie announcer voice) Now, one female Facebook executive will rise up and encourage all women to stop holding back and angle themselves towards reaching their goals.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Bill.

HOLZAPFEL: "Lean In"?

EISENBERG: "Lean In" is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: John Chanesky, how did our contestants do?

JOHN CHANESKI, PUZZLE GURU: (in a movie announcer voice) In a world where only one can be victorious, Bill is that winner.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Bill. Marti, thank you so much. You were a fantastic contestant. Bill, you'll be moving on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Well done.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.