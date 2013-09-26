Popular Science Disables Online Comments

The magazine Popular Science is turning off its user comments, citing a study from the University of Wisconsin that shows readers exposed to rude or insulting comments reported a skewed view of the information they read in the article.

Popular Science says this is particularly bad for scientific information, because the comments suggest that there is debate around information that the scientific community considers fact.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now to consider whether the decision to disable online comments was a good one, and what it means for the future of online journalism and a reader’s ability to respond.

Guest

Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

