Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what'll be done with the new island off Pakistan? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: All right. They're going to create a new island, call it Kardashia. It's an island where you exile all the Kardashians.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: They're going to open a theme park of extreme earth events, which'll be great until the day the earth swallows up the island again.

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: It'll be claimed by Japan as a piece that fell off Fukushima two years ago during their earthquake.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: And, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

