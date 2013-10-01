Farm Equipment Makers Worry Over Commodity Prices

While the country’s economy was slumping over the last five years, the American farm economy was booming.

Companies that manufacture tractors and other farm implements have done exceptionally well, as many farmers have been replacing their pricey equipment every year.

But with commodity prices dropping and a major tax break in jeopardy in Congress, there are fears that business will start to stall.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Bill Wheelhouse of Harvest Public Media reports.

Bill Wheelhouse, reporter for Harvest Public Media. He tweets @BWheelhouse.

