Love Of Victory In The Time Of Steroids

By Frank Deford
Published October 2, 2013 at 2:28 AM CDT
<strong>The Straight Dope: </strong>The use of steroids and blood doping traces back at least into the 1970s.
The Straight Dope: The use of steroids and blood doping traces back at least into the 1970s.

There's a certain anniversary irony to the fact that Alex Rodriquez's illegal doping ban appeal hearing is taking place this week, for it was, essentially, a quarter-of-a-century ago that what we think of as the drug era in sports began.

And here A-Rod is now, 38 years old, his body in betrayal (perhaps from years of all the drugs), hitting .244, hearing boos, even at home at Yankee Stadium, yet pleading desperately for a lesser sentence at the price of suffering more embarrassing revelations — a figure of pity that no one does.

So begins the second quarter century of the drug era.

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found inAll Things Considered, Morning Edition,and on NPR.org.
