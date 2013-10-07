Lights Go Out During Ravens' News Conference

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A blackout delayed last season's Super Bowl as the Baltimore Ravens defeated San Francisco. Last night, a blackout struck the Ravens again but it was easier to identify the culprit. After defeating Miami, players went to an interview room. Their coach was taking questions when the room was plunged into darkness. Investigators found that quarterback Joe Flacco accidentally leaned on a light switch. Later, the linebacker Terrell Suggs did the same thing again.

