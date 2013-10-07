Repurposing Trash Along California-Mexico Border

Conservationists along the California-Mexico border are turning trash into park benches and other construction materials.

It’s part of a binational program to clean up garbage before the rainy season and involve local communities.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jill Replogle of Fronteras Desk reports.

Reporter

Jill Replogle, reporter in San Diego for Fronteras Desk. She tweets @jillrep.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.