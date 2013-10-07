© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Repurposing Trash Along California-Mexico Border

Published October 7, 2013 at 11:45 AM CDT
Visitors to Los Sauces park in Tijuana can rest on benches made of trash harvested from the Tijuana River watershed. (Jill Replogle/Fronteras Desk)
Conservationists along the California-Mexico border are turning trash into park benches and other construction materials.

It’s part of a binational program to clean up garbage before the rainy season and involve local communities.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jill Replogle of Fronteras Desk reports.

