Viral Video Star On Life After 'I Quit'

Marina Shifrin quit her job with a YouTube video, by dancing to Kanye West’s “Gone,” and airing her grievances in subtitles.

The video has been watched more than 14 million times. Here & Now catches up with Shifrin to see how she’s doing, and find out whether she’s taken any job offers.

Interview Highlights: Marina Shifrin

Did you take the job offer from Queen Latifah?

“I have not given a response yet. I thought I would let the dust settle a little bit before I made my decision. And luckily they’ve been so amazing over there — they’re like, ‘Yes, why don’t you sleep and eat and figure it out.’”

How are people responding?

“I’m really lucky because I have this network of protectors. I haven’t been on the Internet much because I’m just too sensitive. You know, if I read anything negative, I’m going to cry — like, they’re job is done, they got to me. So I’ve been avoiding the Internet like a plague. And then I have so many emails that are so supportive, and I was telling my friend how lucky I am that everyone has been so kind via email, and then I found out — I gave her my password to help me organize — and I found out she’s been looking through it and deleting anything I don’t need to read.”

What has the negative feedback been?

“From what I’ve seen … it’s this whole millennial argument. Because I am 25, I’m young, and the video — I can see where it comes off as disrespectful. But at the same time, people don’t understand my relationship with the company and don’t understand my sense of humor. Everything I do is just for a laugh and to make other people laugh. And I knew I needed to make this drastic decision and basically make myself not hireable so I can pursue a creative career in writing and comedy and just force myself to go that route.”

Guest

Marina Shifrin, creator and star of the “I Quit” viral video. She tweets @MARINAvsTweets.

