DJ Sessions: Dark And Soulful In Los Angeles

Published October 8, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
The Los Angeles-based musician, Kauf. (facebook.com/kaufaudio)
Los Angeles boasts artists from Charles Mingus to The Byrds.

KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe gives Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson a sonic tour of L.A., including new songs by Beck, funk duo The Internet, singer-songwriter Banks and electronic producer Kauf.

“It’s all very soulful and slightly dark,” Holcombe said.

Travis Holcombe’s Song Picks

  • Beck, “Where It’s At”
  • Beck, “I Won’t Be Long”
  • The Internet, “Sunset (featuring Yuna)”
  • The Internet, “Partners In Crime Part Two”
  • Banks, “Before I Ever Met You”
  • Kauf, ”Relocate” (Psychemagik Remix ft. Henrietta Tiefenthaler)


