DJ Sessions: Dark And Soulful In Los Angeles

Los Angeles boasts artists from Charles Mingus to The Byrds.

KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe gives Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson a sonic tour of L.A., including new songs by Beck, funk duo The Internet, singer-songwriter Banks and electronic producer Kauf.

“It’s all very soulful and slightly dark,” Holcombe said.

Travis Holcombe’s Song Picks

Beck, “Where It’s At”

Beck, “I Won’t Be Long”

The Internet, “Sunset (featuring Yuna)”

The Internet, “Partners In Crime Part Two”

Banks, “Before I Ever Met You”

Kauf, ”Relocate” (Psychemagik Remix ft. Henrietta Tiefenthaler)





Guest

Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.

