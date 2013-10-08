New $100 Bills Aimed At Stopping Counterfeiters

Despite the government shutdown, the Federal Reserve starts distributing its brand new $100 bills to banks today.

The new $100 bill is the first redesign since 1996, and includes new features to thwart counterfeiters.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

