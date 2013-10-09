Chicago Company Aims To Popularize Electric Unicycle

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Bike sharing programs are popular in many American cities. A Chicago company wants to offer a different set of wheels for rent - or should I say wheel? We're talking electric unicycles. Commute Connect is hoping its self-balancing unicycle will catch on among commuters. Which is why its president can now be seen perched on one zipping along the streets of Chicago. As a conversation starter, he told the Tribune, it's even better than a puppy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.