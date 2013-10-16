Picking The Gridiron Contenders

Next season, there will be a new playoff system for big time college football.

A committee, which includes former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, will select the four teams that will play in the semifinals ahead of the championship game.

That system will replace the Bowl Championship Series which has, until now, determined which college teams play for the national championship.

John Bacon,a journalist who has written about college football, tells Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti the new system is sort of like the old Who song that goes “new boss, same as the old boss.”

