© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Picking The Gridiron Contenders

Published October 16, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
Bowl Championship Series (PlayoffPAC/Flickr)
Bowl Championship Series (PlayoffPAC/Flickr)

Next season, there will be a new playoff system for big time college football.

A committee, which includes former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, will select the four teams that will play in the semifinals ahead of the championship game.

That system will replace the Bowl Championship Series which has, until now, determined which college teams play for the national championship.

John Bacon,a journalist who has written about college football, tells Here & Nows Meghna Chakrabarti the new system is sort of like the old Who song that goes “new boss, same as the old boss.”

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.