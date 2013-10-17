© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Most Fast Food Workers Rely On Public Assistance

Published October 17, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT
Protesters demonstrate outside a fast food restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Nick Ut/AP)
Protesters demonstrate outside a fast food restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Nick Ut/AP)

A new report by researchers at the University of California Berkeley finds that despite working and taking home a pay-check, more than half of fast-food workers rely on public assistance programs such as food stamps or Medicaid to cover their basic needs.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.