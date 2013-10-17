Most Fast Food Workers Rely On Public Assistance
A new report by researchers at the University of California Berkeley finds that despite working and taking home a pay-check, more than half of fast-food workers rely on public assistance programs such as food stamps or Medicaid to cover their basic needs.
- Allison Aubrey, food and health correspondent for NPR. She tweets @AubreyNPRFood.
