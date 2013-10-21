Song Of The Week: 'This Lonely Morning' By Best Coast

As he does every Monday, NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson brings us a new song to kick off our week. This week it’s “This Lonely Morning” by Los Angeles rock duo Best Coast, off their new album “Fade Away.”

Thompson says Best Coast’s latest offering is a good follow up to its album that came out last year, “The Only Place.”

“It’s a really worthy sequel — full of irresistibly summery, beachy songs that are really sad if you scrape just slightly below the surface.”

Guest

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR music. He tweets @idislikestephen.

