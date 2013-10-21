© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Song Of The Week: 'This Lonely Morning' By Best Coast

Published October 21, 2013 at 12:55 PM CDT
Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno are the Los Angeles duo Best Coast. (David Black)
As he does every Monday, NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson brings us a new song to kick off our week. This week it’s “This Lonely Morning” by Los Angeles rock duo Best Coast, off their new album “Fade Away.”

Thompson says Best Coast’s latest offering is a good follow up to its album that came out last year, “The Only Place.”

“It’s a really worthy sequel — full of irresistibly summery, beachy songs that are really sad if you scrape just slightly below the surface.”

