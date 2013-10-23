© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Answering Some Affordable Care Act Questions

Published October 23, 2013 at 11:20 AM CDT
(J. David Ake/AP)
More questions keep coming in about the Affordable Care Act.

One listener named Will wrote in saying that when he signed up, he didn’t appear to be eligible for a subsidy, even though he believes he is. There are also reports of individuals getting insurance cancellations notices due to the Affordable Care Act.

Julie Appleby of Kaiser Health News joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to sort through some of the questions.

Guest

