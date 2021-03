As of October 17th, around 2,400 people had signed up for health insurance within the state of Maryland. Those numbers pale in comparison with states like Kentucky, which had enrolled almost 11,000 by October 8th.

Many are saying that Maryland’s remote identity verification system is to blame.

Healthcare reform reporter Jack Lambert has been covering the story for the Annapolis Capital Gazette, and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

