Music From The Show

Published October 24, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
  • Parachute, “The Other Side”
  • St. Lucia, “Elevate”
  • REM, “King of Birds”
  • AIR, “Greater Than 84″
  • CFCF, “Feeling, Holding”
  • Garage a Trois, “Dugout”
  • Laura Veirs, “Sun Song”
  • Avishai Cohen, “Sun Song”
  • Thelonious Monk, “Locomotive”
  • Daft Punk, “Instant Crush”
  • William Onyeabar, “Body and Soul”
  • Daft Punk, “Lose Yourself to Dance”
  • Wes Montgomery and Milt Jackson, “SKJ”
  • Bonobo, “Walk In The Sky”
  • PLS PLS, “Pigs”
  • Baldwin Brothers, “Air Is Invisible”
  • Strfkr, “Rawnald Gregory Erickson”
  • Joe Jackson, “Steppin’ Out”


From the segment “DJ Sessions: Albums Worth The Whole Listen”

  • White Denim, “At Night In Dreams”
  • Anna Calvi, “Eliza”
  • Wooden Shjips, “These Shadows”
  • Electric Peanut Butter Company, “The Rain”
  • Cate LeBon, “I Think I Knew (feat. Perfume Genius)”

