What Should the Fed Do To Stimulate Growth?

The Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting begins tomorrow. It’s unclear what action the Fed will take, given the sluggish economy, high unemployment and the effects of the recent government shutdown.

Some economists say inflation is just what the country needs. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rand Paul is threatening to delay the confirmation of Janet Yellen as the next chair of the Federal Reserve.

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter at the Financial Times blog FT Alphaville. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

