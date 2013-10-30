© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Obama-Era Stock Market Gains Surpass Reagan Era

Published October 30, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT
A view from the Member's Gallery inside the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008. (Wikimedia Commons)
President Obama has passed Ronald Reagan and is gaining on Bill Clinton, when it comes to how far the stock market has climbed during his time in office.

Under Obama, the S & P 500 has has jumped 120 percent. That beats Reagan’s 118 percent and is closing in on Bill Clinton’s 210 percent.

Is it fair to compare these presidents? And how much down the president have to do with the stock market, anyway?

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson asks Roben Farzad of Bloomberg Businessweek.

