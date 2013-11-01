Hallmark Under Fire For Dropping 'Gay' From Christmas Lyric

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hallmark says it was trying to be sensitive. The greeting card company sold a Christmas ornament, a tiny sweater with words playing off a line of a Christmas song: Don we now our gay apparel. They dropped the word gay. The ornament says: Don we now our fun apparel. This brought criticism from people accusing Hallmark of political correctness and anti-gay bias.

