Fresh Air Weekend: Chris Hadfield, Brandy Clark, Kennedy Conspiracies

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Brings Lessons From Space Down To Earth: The former International Space Station commander achieved Internet stardom with his in-space rendition of David Bowie's "Space Oddity." After three missions and a total of six months in space he shares what he's learned in a new book, An Astronaut's Guide to Life on Earth.

Brandy Clark Tells The 'Stories' That Are Tough To Hear: Ken Tucker calls the country singer-songwriter's new 12 Stories a "modestly amazing album." Every song is striking, textured and finely detailed.

Botched Investigation Fuels Kennedy Conspiracy Theories: It's been 50 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and polls show that a majority of Americans still believe Kennedy was the victim of a conspiracy, not a lone assassin. Philip Shenon, author of A Cruel and Shocking Act, explores what keeps these conspiracy theories alive.

