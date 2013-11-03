PHOTO: A Partial Solar Eclipse As Seen In New York

If you were on the East Coast and got up very early this morning, you may have gotten a celestial treat.

As the Capital Weather Gang explained, this eclipse was a hybrid event, appearing as a total eclipse or annular eclipse in some places on Earth. The Weather Gang explains:

"Solar and lunar eclipses – like gathering at Thanksgiving – belong to families. And these eclipse families are called "saros," a series of eclipses related over time, occurring over a span of several hundred years. This Nov. 3 solar eclipse is the 23rd eclipse of Saros 143, a series which started on March 7, 1617 and which ends April 23, 2897 – for 72 eclipses in a span of 1,280 years."

In any case, in New York, it looked spectacular:

