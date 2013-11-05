DJ Sessions: Afrobeat After Fela Kuti

The genre of Afrobeat was started by Fela Kuti, the legendary Nigerian singer and political activist who died of AIDS in 1997.

There’s been a push to teach people more about him, with museum exhibits, books and the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, “Fela!”

But how has Afrobeat developed since Fela Kuti, and what does it sound like today?

DJ and producer Rich Medina has been working to get Afrobeat into the U.S. mainstream, playing it in clubs, and hosting “Jump N Funk” Afrobeat dance parties around the U.S.

Today, even without Fela Kuti, the genre — which draws attention to corruption and oppression — continues to thrive because the “themes are timeless,” Medina says.

Rich Medina,a music producer and DJ who leads “Jump N Funk,” a touring Afrobeat dance party. He tweets @richmedina.

