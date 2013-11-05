Tensions Continue To Rise Between US And Pakistan

Pakistan’s parliament will discuss the country’s ties to the U.S., after an American drone strike killed Taliban chief Hakimullah Mehsud last week.

Pakistanis reacted angrily, saying the strike violated its sovereignty.

“The two sides will continue to need each other and to continue to distrust each other,” Owen Bennett Jones, a BBC contributor based in Pakistan, told Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

Guest

Owen Bennett-Jones, British journalist, author and one of the hosts of Newshour on the BBC World Service. He tweets @OwenBennettJone.

