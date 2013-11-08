© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
CBS Apologizes For ‘60 Minutes’ Benghazi Story

Published November 8, 2013 at 12:40 PM CST
Lara Logan apologizes on CBS This Morning for her "60 Minutes" report on Benghazi. (CBS screenshot)
CBS made a highly unusual apology this morning, for its Oct. 27 “60 Minutes” report on the 2012 attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya.

In the segment, CBS correspondent Lara Logan interviewed a former security officer whose credibility has since been undermined by revelations he gave a different account of the attack to the FBI.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflick joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain the story and its implications.

