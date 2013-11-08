CBS Apologizes For ‘60 Minutes’ Benghazi Story

CBS made a highly unusual apology this morning, for its Oct. 27 “60 Minutes” report on the 2012 attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya.

In the segment, CBS correspondent Lara Logan interviewed a former security officer whose credibility has since been undermined by revelations he gave a different account of the attack to the FBI.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflick joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain the story and its implications.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.