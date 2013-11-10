Oops! Minnesota Wins Rivalry Trophy, Then Breaks It

It started off great: Minnesota won its fourth consecutive Big Ten game for the first time in 40 years when it beat Penn State 24-10 on Saturday.

Then, they were handed the Governor's Victory Bell trophy and they were so excited, they broke it. Oops.

Via SB Nation here's a gif of the moment:

ESPN says the Gopher's 8-2 season is the Big Ten's surprise this year. They explain:

"Who expected [head coach Jerry] Kill or the Gophers to be partying like it's 1973 four weeks ago? Minnesota seemed headed for a lost season, and Kill's coaching future was in doubt after he took a leave of absence to seek additional treatment for his epilepsy. The Gophers are one of the best — and coolest — stories in college football right now, as they enter an open week at 8-2 and still very much alive in the Legends division race. Their Nov. 23 game against archrival Wisconsin will be the biggest in recent team history."

