A String Of Attacks On Militants In Pakistan

A senior leader in the Haqqani network was killed on Sunday in Pakistan. Nasiruddin Haqqani was gunned down outside a bread store in Rawalpindi.

His death is the latest in a string of attacks on militants in the region. Earlier this month, a U.S. drone strike killed the Pakistani Taliban’s leader Hakimullah Mehsud. Before that, U.S. forces detained Latif Mehsud, a senior commander in the Pakistani Taliban.

New York Times reporter Declan Walsh joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the string of attacks on militants.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.