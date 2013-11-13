© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A String Of Attacks On Militants In Pakistan

Published November 13, 2013 at 12:45 PM CST
Youngsters gather at spot where Nasiruddin Haqqani, a senior leader of the feared militant Haqqani network, was assassinated at an Afghan bakery in the Bhara Kahu area on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Youngsters gather at spot where Nasiruddin Haqqani, a senior leader of the feared militant Haqqani network, was assassinated at an Afghan bakery in the Bhara Kahu area on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A senior leader in the Haqqani network was killed on Sunday in Pakistan. Nasiruddin Haqqani was gunned down outside a bread store in Rawalpindi.

His death is the latest in a string of attacks on militants in the region. Earlier this month, a U.S. drone strike killed the Pakistani Taliban’s leader Hakimullah Mehsud. Before that, U.S. forces detained Latif Mehsud, a senior commander in the Pakistani Taliban.

New York Times reporter Declan Walsh joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the string of attacks on militants.

