What Will An Airline Merger Mean For Holiday Travel?

Yesterday, American Airlines and U.S. Airways reached a settlement with the Justice Department, avoiding a trial that could have stopped the $11 billion deal to combine the two airlines.

Now the two carriers are free to combine and create the world’s largest airline, but they must make room for low-cost competitors at seven airports.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss what the merger entails and how it could affect holiday travel.

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

