Learning Websites Vie To Become 'School Of Everything'

All kinds of online marketplaces offer ways to sell your stuff: eBay, Craigslist, Etsy. But what about a place to sell your skills and expertise?

Now sites like Udemy, Skillshare and Lynda.com are in a race to become the “School of Everything.” As more courses appear, the competition among teachers is intensifying.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Julia Flucht of the Northwest New Network has our story.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.